Chelan Planning Commission Vacancy

There’s a seat that need to be filled on the City of Chelan’s Planning Commission. Evie Hirschberger is leaving, and the word is going out that there’s a vacancy. Hirschberger, who’s only been on the commission about a year, says it is really the starting point for anything that happens in the development of the city:

There are five planning commission members, all of whom are appointed by the mayor; Hirschberger says the time commitment can be as much as a member wants to spend:

Mayor Bob Goedde says it’s a good idea for an incoming member to have a sort-of philosophy about where they’d like to see Chelan head from a development standpoint, but added an open mind is a plus:

Hirschberger has an idea of they type of person she’d like to see as her replacement:

The mayor adds that several past planning commission members have gone on and served, or are serving, on the City Council. If you’re interested, stop by City Hall and pick up an application to serve on the Planning Commission; the mayor hopes someone will step up before Hirschberger leaves the commission next month.