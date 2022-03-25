Chelan Planning Commission Reveals Project List

At Tuesday’s Chelan City Council meeting, planning director Craig Gildroy presented the 2022 comprehensive plan and development regulations amendment docket, which essentially lines out what projects the planning department have lined up for the rest of the year. And according to City Councilmember Erin McArdle, the list is long:

In addition, the council is casting an eye towards the Chelan County Port, looking to who the commissioners will select to replace Rory Turner on the commission when he resigns at the end of April. Turner’s district includes Chelan and Manson, as well as Entiat and North Wenatchee; McArdle says whoever gets that seat should have a wide range of knowledge: