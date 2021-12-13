Chelan Parks Survey Online

If you haven’t filled out the City of Chelan’s survey on park usage, you’re running out of time. City Parks Director Paul Horne said the survey would be available online through part of this week at least. The survey asks opinions about whether you use the parks, what you think of the current park layout, what you’d like to see added to Don Morse Park, and what amenities currently at Don Morese you’d like to see moved elsewhere. Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde says it’s important for those who like the park

the way it is to say so:

The survey offers a lot of choices on what you’d like to see added to the park, one of them being a “pump track,” but the mayor isn’t too thrilled with that idea:

A link to the survey is available on the city of Chelan’s Facebook page. At last word, the city had about 300 responses turned in.