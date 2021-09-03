Chelan Parks Input Sought

About forty people showed up last Wednesday at the city’s public meeting on parks and recreation in the city. The city is looking for input on enhancing the city’s parks; Mayor Bob Goedde says they’ll be sending out a questionnaire on it:

Much has been made over the past week of the condition of the skate park and the basketball courts at Don Morse Park; the Mayor had a counterargument:

A skate park or pump track are popular ideas; City Administrator Wade Farris says they’re also expensive ideas:

Consultants are involved in this, too, the mayor grudgingly admits; They’ll make their recommendations to the city, who will, of course, have the final say on what is done.