Chelan Officials Speak About Growth

Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde and City Administrator Wade Ferris said they didn’t want to comment directly on the Bluewater Terrace Conditional Use Permit now before the city planning commission, but the general topic of growth was the main topic of the first of what will be monthly call-in sessions with the mayor on KOZI. When asked for his opinion on the development, which lies just within the city limits at Rocky Point, the mayor said . . .

City Administrator Ferris said a lot of things will have to happen before Bluewater Terrace becomes a reality; but on the general topic of growth, he says there’s not a lot that can be done about it:

The call-in sessions with the mayor – you might call them “Ask the Mayor” – will be heard every third Wednesday of the month at about 8:10 in the morning on KOZI.