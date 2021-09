Chelan May Acquire DOT No-See-Um Property

The City of Chelan is considering the acquisition of some property now owned by the State Transportation Department. City Administrator Wade Farris says the property is a small bench up on No-See-Um:

In addition, Farris was asked about what was happening with Spader Bay:

The Council will consider purchasing the DOT’s No-See-Um property at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, it gets underway at 6 pm.