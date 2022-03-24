Chelan Looking At Water Rights

Water rights – it’s a tricky issue, and one that’s getting trickier all the time considering all the growth that’s happening in the area. Expect a city workshop on the water rights in two or three months, according to Chelan City Councilperson Erin McArdle:

Washington State water rights law basically comes down to first in time, first in line. And for those who have water rights, it’s use it or lose it. City Councilman John Olson says the city is looking at the history of who has water rights, and whether or not they should still have them:

Not only that, but Olson says there’s the question of future water rights, and there’s far more applications than water that’s available: