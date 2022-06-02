Chelan Financial Future Cloudy

The City of Chelan is facing some tough financial times ahead. That’s the message from Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde, who said on KOZI Wednesday that budgets are being strained, and the numbers on getting water to the airport have gone up:

What’s more, the Mayor says budgets for the rest of this year are getting the once-over, and as for next year’s budgets, who knows?

Goedde says all of the bids to the city are coming in extremely high, which he calls “scary;” the city and the port are partners on getting water to the airport, Goedde says they’re trying to get money from the County to assist in funding for the project. If the county can pony up what they had promised for the project back in 2009, Goedde says the project can move ahead.