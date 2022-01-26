Chelan County’s Omicron E-O-C

Chelan County has opened an emergency operations center to handle the omicron variant of COVID. The county’s public information officer Jill Fitzsimmons explains what it’s supposed to do:

The EOC was set up by Chelan County and the Chelan-Douglas Health District, and is managed by Chelan County’s Fire Marshal, Steve Renaldi. Fitzsimmons says it’s the first time the EOC’s headquarters has been used:

The EOC has been open for a week already, it’s planned to be open for three more weeks, but it could stay open longer, depending on circumstances.