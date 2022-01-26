[1/26/22] Chelan County’s Omicron E-O-C
Posted in Health
Chelan County has opened an emergency operations center to handle the omicron variant of COVID. The county’s public information officer Jill Fitzsimmons explains what it’s supposed to do:
The EOC was set up by Chelan County and the Chelan-Douglas Health District, and is managed by Chelan County’s Fire Marshal, Steve Renaldi. Fitzsimmons says it’s the first time the EOC’s headquarters has been used:
The EOC has been open for a week already, it’s planned to be open for three more weeks, but it could stay open longer, depending on circumstances.