Chelan County Trails Survey Ends Friday 4/30

Where do you want to walk, bike or scooter to? Chelan County wants to know.

Two years ago, the county began to put together what they call a County-wide Multi-Use Pathways Plan. The county says they’ve long recognized the value and importance of non-motorized pathway networks, supporting resident quality of life and the regional economy.

A trails plan is an element mentioned in the 2017 Chelan County Comprehensive Plan reflects. Now the County is asking for your input to shape that pathways plan with an online survey.

In addition to providing feedback on traditional survey questions, you’ll also have an opportunity to map your own priority routes and identify issues. The results of the survey will guide long-term improvement projects and shape the future of multi-use pathways within Chelan County. The success of the plan is highly dependent on community input. But the survey, which takes about ten minutes to complete, is available through tomorrow. It’s available at chelancountypathwayplan-dot-com.