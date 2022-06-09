CHELAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO HOLD ONLINE AUCTION

A first in Washington State is coming to Chelan County as the Sheriff’s Office is slated to hold the first online auction of foreclosures. The state legislature paved the way for such an auction after passing a bill last year to allow the activity. Bid4access will handle the auction, they’ve conducted hundreds of online county tax sales as well as the launch a sheriff’s version in the state of Pennsylvania. Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett says it was a logical step for his office saying they’ve always explored ways to use technology to innovate for the benefit of Chelan County residents. The move to utilizing an online auction will free up staff to spend more time supporting residents. And as Sheriff Burnett points out, the best part…is that these services come at no cost to the county. The auction will take place June 17th from 10AM-12PM, with bidders required to register and post a $5000 deposit. You’ll find a link to register by clicking HERE.