Chelan County Seeking Board Members

Chelan County’s is seeking applicants from District 3 for upcoming open seats on the Planning Commission and the newly formed Boundary Review Board.

District 3 covers a portion of northeastern Wenatchee as well as Entiat, Chelan and Manson.

The Planning Commission will have an open seat in January. The nine-member citizen advisory board is appointed by theCounty Commission, with three members chosen from each of the three districts. The commission meets monthly. Its primary function is to review recommendations regarding the Chelan County Comprehensive Plan, related planning activities and zoning regulations, as assigned by the County Commission.

The Boundary Review Board also seeks an at-large candidate. The five-member board meets monthly. It is a quasi-judicial, administrative body whose primary function is to provide an impartial decision process for citizens, municipalities and special purpose districts on boundary issues, including annexation, incorporation and jurisdictional boundary line establishment and changes.

If you are interested in serving on either board, and live in District 3, contact Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering at tiffany.gering@co.chelan.wa.us.