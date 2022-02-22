Chelan County PUD’s Dive Team

Who would have guessed that a public utility would need a dive team? Well, the Chelan County PUD has one, the only utility on the Columbia that has one. It’s an elite team of hydromechanics that make about 400 dives each year, performing inspections and underwater repairs. The team’s foreman is Brent Thrapp:

Thrapp says the big difference in doing those jobs is the time it takes:

One of the challenges underwater is, well, dealing with the water and the current of the river:

Another challenge, Thrapp says, is how much you can see:

And Thrapp says there are opportunities for people to join him on the dive team, we’ll talk about that tomorrow.