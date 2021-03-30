Chelan County Public Hospital District #2 Special Meeting 4/5/21 1:30 pm

PUBLIC NOTICE

Chelan County Public Hospital District #2

A Special Meeting of the Board of Commissioners will take place via Zoom on April 5th, 2021 at 1:30 pm. Action will be taken on project bids, USDA closing, Bond Counsel and EMS equipment. Executive Session will be held in accordance with RCW 42.30.110(1)(g) and RCW 4230.110(1)(h) with appointment to the vacant Board seat following.

The meeting may be accessed by calling 253-215-8782, Meeting ID 949 9269 0163 & Passcode 828525 or visiting lakechelanhealth.org.