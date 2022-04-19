Douglas County Starts Public Defenders Office

This week, Douglas County takes a big step in its law and justice system. It has taken on the role of providing its own public defenders to those who cannot afford a lawyer. Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub says the main reason for doing that is money:

On Monday, the service started:

Straub says it’s a fairly significant step for the county to take:

Straub says that over the past few years, the number of law firms responding to requests for proposals have diminished significantly, and the contract expenses have been driven up significantly. The new department will have an appointed public defender, two other staff attorneys, and two support staff positions.