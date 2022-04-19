Chelan County Provides Services To Veterans

Almost five thousand veterans live in Chelan County, and five years ago, the county started up a veterans service office for those veterans in need of help. Tony Sandoval is the manager of the office; he says they’ve been able to grow over the last few years, mainly thanks to moving into a new office near the County Courthouse in Wenatchee:

Sandoval says the office can help with almost anything a veteran needs:

In 2021, the Veterans Service Office handled one-point-8 million dollars in new claims that came in, the second year that figure has been hit. If you want to know more, you can call the Chelan County Veterans Service Office at 509-664-6801, or stop into their office at 428 Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee, or on the county’s website.

By the way, Sandoval has been recognized by the state for his work: in February, he was awarded the “2021 Outstanding Service To Veterans Superior Award” by the Governor’s Veterans Advisory Committee and the Washington Department of Veteran Affairs.