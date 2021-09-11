Chelan County Fair In Cashmere

Lots of fun going on in Cashmere through the weekend at the Chelan County Fair. It all got underway Thursday; Fair Ambassador Natalie Sotelo-Solorio is from Manson, and says if there’s one thing you should do at the fair, it’s checking out the livestock:

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay visited the fair Thursday with his fellow commissioners, and was put to work as a judge:

And Overbay says there’s plenty to do at the fair:

Hours of the fair are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, and to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Prices: adults get in for ten dollars, eight dollars for seniors 62 and over, students are also eight dollars, kids 5 and under get in for free. chelancountyfair.com if you want to know more.