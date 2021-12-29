Chelan County Eyeing Affordable Housing Bill In Legislature

This is the time of year when counties and cities make their wish lists for their legislative representatives and senators for the upcoming legislative session. Chelan County’s Housing Program Coordinator and Interim Economic Development Coordinator Sasha Sleiman says one of the bills on their radar is from 12th District Representative Mike Steele, dealing with affordable housing, and if passed would allow the county to support housing trusts and housing authority funds in the area:

Sleiman says that bill deals with definitions, and could allow the county to give some surplus land to housing trusts that they wouldn’t have to pay for.

Other bills Sleiman is keeping an eye on are one that would increase the medicaid reimbursement rate, and another that would extend the local sales and use tax in rural areas to be used for economic development until 2054. The legislative session begins Monday, January 10th.