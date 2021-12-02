Chelan County Budget Gets Closer

Chelan County Commissioners are getting closer to passing a budget for next year. The county looks to pass a budget of almost 62 million dollars, up from 56 million last year. County Public Information Officer Jill Fitzsimmons says there looks to be a deficit, however:

Fitzsimmons says increased revenues for next year will come from increased sales taxes, which were up about one million dollars, 265 thousand dollars in new construction, as well as about 135 thousand dollars in increased property tax revenues, and the moving around of some money in the criminal justice tax fund.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Monday December 13th at 10 a.m.