Chelan Council Approves Budget

The Chelan City Council approved a 2022 budget for the city at Tuesday night’s meeting. The budget includes expenditures of almost 26 million dollars, and revenues of 22 and a half million. One portion of that budget will almost certainly be for a new irrigation system at the city’s golf course, which Mayor Bob Goedde says is a good expenditure:

The council also approved a 639 thousand dollar airport budget for next year; and reaffirmed its contract with the city attorney. Mayor Goedde also said the city will be meeting with the regional library system about elevator maintenance for the library.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the council’s last for the year; the next meeting will be January 11th.