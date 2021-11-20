Chelan City Crews Cleaning Windstorm Damage

Chelan city crews have been cleaning up from the windstorms that blew through the area earlier this week. City Administrator Wade Ferris:

Mayor Bob Goedde says the main reason you don’t see a lot of trees in the parks is liability: some years ago, a major branch fell on a motor home in Don Morse Park during a windstorm and injured a man and his grandson.

Also, with work starting on a new Public Works building before too long, the current headquarters – which was never meant to be a permanent structure – will be torn down. As a result, the Public Works staff will be moving:

As for the old structure, the word is that Chelan Fire and Rescue will be using that for a practice burn at some point.