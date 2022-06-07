Chelan City Council Workshop

The Chelan City Council has a workshop this afternoon; at the workshop, the Chelan County PUD will explain their fee for new structures to build infrastructure. Chelan City Councilman Chris Baker:

Developments under consideration include a proposal for some 280 new apartments near Walmart.

Also at today’s workshop, officials with Heritage Heights will be making a presentation asking for some money from the American Rescue Plan that the city received:

Also, people with the lookout are expected to make a request to buy a couple of acres of city land and have the money from the sale given to help finance the construction of the Community Center.

That workshop at City Hall starts at 4 p.m.