Chelan City Council Debating Use Of Federal Money

How to spend a million dollars? That’s the question the Chelan City Council was discussing Tuesday during its work session. The money comes from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package. On KOZI Wednesday, Councilman Tim Hollingsworth said the council was looking at several ideas for the money, perhaps the most popular of them dealing with the housing situation:

Also discussed, Hollingsworth said, was the idea of helping non-profits in the area and giving them a more stable foundation, such as Chelan Valley Hope, Thrive Chelan Valley and the food bank, those organizations that have been helping folks during the pandemic. But Hollingsworth also suggested what he called perhaps a less sexy idea: looking at the city’s stormwater infrastructure:

It was said at the council workshop that it would be best if the money could be used for some foundational things that would pay dividends going into the future. No decisions were made, the discussion on that will continue.