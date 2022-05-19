Chelan Building Permits Counted

If you’ve been watching the traffic in Chelan the last couple of months, you don’t need an expert to tell you there’s been a lot of construction traffic on the roads. That means a lot of building permits have been going through the city. Chelan City Administrator Wade Farris reported the numbers the city’s planning and building departments put together:

But Farris says that’s not all:

In other news, a reminder that the service for the late Community Development Director Craig Gildroy is set for tomorrow (Fri) afternoon at 4 at the Senior Center.