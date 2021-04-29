Chelan Airport: After Water, Then What?

So now that water will be headed to the Chelan Airport, what’s next for that facility? A so-called blue-ribbon panel met twice this month to discuss the airport’s future, and what that looks like. Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority Executive Director Jim Kuntz said they found the airport is at a crossroads:

The blue-ribbon panel was going over four development plans for the airport, and Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde – a member of that panel – told KOZI the panel chose plan number four – what Goedde calls the “least disruptive” to the airport, but it involves moving it farther towards the Columbia River:

The rest of the money, Goedde says, will come from the city, the Port and the State Department of Transportation. Goedde says that pl;an will involved the moving of four of the hangers instead of all twelve, allow for more hangers to be built, and still leave room for the Forest Service to use for helicopter pads.