Chelan 2021 In Review

The City of Chelan ended 2021 in pretty good shape, according to city officials, but there’s plenty on the “to-do list” for 2022, according to City Administrator Wade Ferris. He mentioned parks, with the city’s parks plan still being worked on, as well as sewers:

A large amount of time this year was spent on deciding what to do with Chelan’s airport:

Mention has been made of increasing general aviation traffic at the airport, which would need more runway space; also, Kenmore Air has been in talks with both the city and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority about regular service between Seattle and Chelan. In addition, there’s more than five million dollars in state money earmarked for getting fire flow – also known as water – to the airport.

All in all, Ferris says Chelan is in good shape to start 2022: