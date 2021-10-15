CHART Health Care Model

A few weeks ago, we told you the state was receiving a five million dollar federal grant to transform the health care system in North Central Washington, and the first meeting to set things in motion has taken place. The grant will use what is called the Community Health Access and Rural Transformation, or CHART Model from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services. Rachel Quinn is the project lead for the CHART Model in Washington State:

The CHART Model aims to increase financial stability for rural providers, remove regulatory burdens, and enhance access to rural health care. Quinn says they will consult with an advisory committee that has been chosen to get guidance on the next steps:

Then hospitals in the region – which covers Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant Counties – will have to decide whether they want to participate in this program, Quinn says participation is voluntary, and two hospitals have already shown interest. The model spans seven years beginning this fall.