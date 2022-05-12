Changes To Johnson and Saunders Intersections

Drivers in Chelan got a bit of a surprise yesterday (Wed) on Johnson and Saunders streets, after crews came in and changed the lanes. Now, you can turn right from Johnson onto Saunders from both lanes; meanwhile, there’s now only one northbound lane on Saunders between Woodin and Johnson. Traffic engineers did this to reduce the long lines of cars turning right from Johnson onto Saunders. Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde says he’s willing to give it a try:

The one thing he reminds drivers of is that the changes are not set in stone:

Elsewhere, on the alley work downtown, the mayor says crews will try to pave the alley this week.

And on another note, the memorial service for the late Craig Gildroy has been set for next Friday, May 20th at 4 p.m. at the Senior Center. It’s been two weeks since the Community Development Director passed away at City Hall.