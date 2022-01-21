Changes Coming To Heritage Heights

Lots of changes are coming to Heritage Heights at Lake Chelan. The assisted living facility near the current hospital has put together a four-point strategy for the future, which points to refurbishment of the current facility, as well as expansion. Heritage Heights has applied for a grant to do the updating of the current facility, with plans for signage and flags and a new logo for the building.

There are also plans to transition Heritage Heights to memory care as new assisted living units are available, and Heritage Heights board member Susie Hepner says studies show they are needed:

Heritage Heights has also entered into a purchase and sale agreement for another facility:

Heritage Heights is entering a capital campaign to raise funds for the refurbishment of the existing facility; they’re also looking for board members as well, more information is on their facebook page and on their website, heritageheights-dot-org.