Changes At Lake Chelan Health

While the new hospital now under construction will mean some changes for the valley, before that, there will be some more changes at Lake Chelan Health. Next month, Interim Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shuster will be moving on, and his replacement will take over. Lake Chelan Health Board Chairperson Mary Murphy:

For his part, Schuster says he was there to help out a good team:

On the business side of things at the hospital, Murphy says that with COVID on the decline, people who have been putting off elective surgeries no longer have to put them off:

Also, call them if you’re looking for work, there are a number of employment opportunities available in dietary, housekeeping, maintenance, and some nursing slots open. Those can be found on the hospital’s website at lakechelanhealth-dot-com.