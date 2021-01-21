Change in testing sites: Effective January 21, 2021

EAST WENATCHEE – Chelan Douglas Health District was notified that effective January 21, 2021 the testing supported through the Washington National Guard will not take place.

National Guard testing locations in the Chelan-Douglas County area are cancelled:

 Safeway location in Leavenworth, WA scheduled Thursday January 21 – Cancelled

 Walmart location in Wenatchee, WA scheduled for Friday Janyuary 22 – Cancelled

 Costco location in East Wenatchee, WA scheduled for Monday January 25 – Cancelled

Testing sites that will remain open:

 CAFE located at 802 S. Mission St Wenatchee, WA is open Tues-Sat 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

 Town Toyota Center Located at 1300 Walla Walla Ave

Wenatchee, WA is open Tues-Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CDHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious. COVID-19 is easily spread to close contacts, friends, family and loved ones before a person knows they are unintentionally spreading the virus. Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask-up, social distance and avoid

group gatherings.