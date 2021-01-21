[1/21/21] Change in testing sites: Effective January 21, 2021
EAST WENATCHEE – Chelan Douglas Health District was notified that effective January 21, 2021 the testing supported through the Washington National Guard will not take place.
National Guard testing locations in the Chelan-Douglas County area are cancelled:
Safeway location in Leavenworth, WA scheduled Thursday January 21 – Cancelled
Walmart location in Wenatchee, WA scheduled for Friday Janyuary 22 – Cancelled
Costco location in East Wenatchee, WA scheduled for Monday January 25 – Cancelled
Testing sites that will remain open:
CAFE located at 802 S. Mission St Wenatchee, WA is open Tues-Sat 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Town Toyota Center Located at 1300 Walla Walla Ave
Wenatchee, WA is open Tues-Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
CDHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious. COVID-19 is easily spread to close contacts, friends, family and loved ones before a person knows they are unintentionally spreading the virus. Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask-up, social distance and avoid
group gatherings.