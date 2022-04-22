Central Washington Initiative On Wildfires

The U.S. Forest Service and the State Department of Natural Resources are teaming up to reduce the risk of wildfires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and neighboring lands. It’s called the Central Washington Initiative, and Kari Grover-Weir is its acting Chief of Staff:

Grover-Weir says the Forest expects to get more than 24 million dollars in funding this year to do some long overdue work:

The money for the Central Washington Initiative comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed. Besides the money coming this year, more money will come in 2023 and 2024, for a total of 102-point-6 million dollars. 24-thousand acres of the forest lands will be treated this year, and a total of 124-thousand acres over the next three fiscal years. The Central Washington Initiative is one of ten landscapes across the country that were selected for the implementation of the Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy.