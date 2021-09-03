CDHD Appoints Temporary Health Officer

Chelan and Douglas Counties have a new health officer, and he’s practically a neighbor. Dr. Malcolm Butler stepped down from that position at the end of August, and the Chelan-Douglas Health District has appointed someone to take his place temporarily. Here’s Chelan-Douglas Health Administrator Luke Davies:

Davies emphasizes that Dr. Wallace will only be on for a short time, while the Health District reorganizes:

Davies says the Health District has had to replace a number of employees who have retired this past year, and also begin a COVID division to respond to the emergency. He added they’ll probably start looking for a permanent health officer starting the end of fall.