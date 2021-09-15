CDHD Adminstrator: Hospitals Maxed Out

Chelan County is seeing a bit of a flattening in new COVID cases, according to Chelan Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies. But with the local case count rate still at 1,000 per hundred thousand residents, he still calls the number of new cases coming in significant. The number of COVID hospitalizations is still maxing out the system, Davies says, with the number fluctuating between 48 and 58 last week in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties:

Davies says some testing rates have dropped recently, and the Health District is working to increase testing capacity. But the main message he has is: if you not vaccinated, get the shots:

Davies also says he’s hopeful that the new masking mandates will bring about a drop in new cases.