Car Wash Saturday For Firefighter’s Family

Saturday’s forecast looks to be mostly one of sunshine, a good day to wash the car. And tomorrow you can get your car washed and help out the family of a local firefighter. Chief Kerry Heen, chief of the Pateros fire station with Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15, explains:

Tina Goynes was the wife of Chelan Fire and Rescue Fleet Manager John Goynes, she passed away recently. Chief Heen says John Goynes has been a big help to Douglas Okanogan 15:

Again, that car wash is set for tomorrow from 9 am to at least 1 pm at the Pateros Fire Station, 191 Industrial Way in Pateros. The wash is by donation, they say to fill the boot, and donate much.