Calls To Manson Fire Up . . . And Down

Manson Fire Department is seeing an increase . . . and a decrease . . . in the number of calls it’s receiving. Manson Fire Chief Arnold Baker says they’re seeing an increase in calls for EMS services, which he says is not surprising, because the tourist season is getting underway. But he’s seeing a decrease in the number of fire calls. Baker says he’s delighted at that, though others have expressed alarm. He’s attributing the decreased fire calls perhaps to a more educated and informed population:

Baker says people being able to tell the difference between a true emergency and a farmer doing some open burning is leading to fewer calls.

Meanwhile, Baker says the personnel level at the Manson Fire Department is, in his words, not bad, but not good, either. He says they’re always looking for volunteers, and what volunteers do is pretty much up to the volunteer:

Also, at last Tuesday’s Manson Fire Commission meeting, the topic of a training officer was brought up, and the thinking is they want to assign one from inside the department, so they’ll be doing some interviews for that position.