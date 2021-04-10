Butte Fire Sparks Concern For Early Fire Season

At 4PM Thursday afternoon, crews from Chelan Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a brush fire in the area of 1200 Little Butte Ranch Road. Crews arrived to find an approximately 1-2 acre fire burning in grass and light brush, being driven by wind uphill in a draw.

A second alarm was immediately called bringing additional resources from CCFD #5 – Manson, CCFD #8 – Entiat, DCFD #4 – Orondo, DNR, USFS, and BLM. With the continued fire spread, additional resources from CCFD #1 – Wenatchee, DCFD #2 – E. Wenatchee, and CCFD #6 –Monitor/Peshastin/Dryden were dispatched. Fire was eventually contained at 5:50PM and crews had fire controlled by 6:50PM.

A total of 25 personnel responded to this incident with no injuries reported. Size of the fire is estimated to be approximately 9 acres and cause was due to property owner burning brush and vegetation cleared to provide a defensible space which the wind had carried into the surrounding area.

Chelan Fire & Rescue would like to remind our community that even under the best burning situation our wildland interface areas are dry and primed for fire. For information on outdoor burning please contact us at 509-682-4476 or visit our website: www.chelan7.com.

Press release and photos courtesy of Chief Mark Donnell, Chelan Fire & Rescue