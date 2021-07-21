Butler Resigns As Public Health Officer

Dr. Malcolm Butler, the Wenatchee physician who helped steer the Chelan-Douglas Health District through the COVID-19 pandemic as its public health officer, will resign that post effective Aug. 31.

Butler announced his resignation Monday in the monthly meeting of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health, which administers the two-county district.

Butler was tapped by then-health district Administrator Barry Kling as the pandemic took hold in central Washington in spring 2020. He began a round of near-weekly online video chats to educate the public about the disease and methods to counter it, including masking, social distancing, and vaccines.

Under state law, a health officer is appointed by and advises local health boards on matters of public health, and executes relevant state laws and local health policies.

The board must now choose a new health officer. Davies said he’s seeking an interim health officer from a neighboring jurisdiction to serve until a new appointment is made.

“Dr. Butler has done a fantastic job of stepping in and being the face of the response to COVID in the Chelan-Douglas Health District, and we are very grateful for his work,” Davies said.