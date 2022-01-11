Businesses Plan For Winterfest

Businesses throughout Chelan are preparing and bracing themselves for Winterfest, which starts Friday and goes through the 23rd. The annual festival that brings thousands of visitors to Chelan. Jill Babcock with the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce says the hotels will be full this weekend, and the Winterfest buttons are on sale; she says the buttons are the key to what’s going on:

Everything gets underway on Friday, with Vendor Alley, Apple Bin Rides, live music on the corner by the Christmas tree, a polar bear plunge and bonfire, and fireworks at Don Morse Park starting at 6:30. Babcock says they’re expecting three to four thousand people coming into town this weekend alone.