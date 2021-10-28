[10/27/21] Burglaries, Prowls – And A Promotion
Posted in Law Enforcement
Time for another reminder from the Sheriff’s Office to keep your cars and doors locked, because the bad guys are out there. Here’s Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Foreman:
And Foreman says he’s been out and about checking to see that the city’s ordinance prohibiting trailers on city streets is being adhered to:
And congratulations to Sergeant Foreman, he’s being promoted! Sheriff Brian Burnett explains Foreman’s new job and what he’ll be doing the next couple of months: