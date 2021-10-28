Burglaries, Prowls – And A Promotion

Time for another reminder from the Sheriff’s Office to keep your cars and doors locked, because the bad guys are out there. Here’s Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Foreman:

And Foreman says he’s been out and about checking to see that the city’s ordinance prohibiting trailers on city streets is being adhered to:

And congratulations to Sergeant Foreman, he’s being promoted! Sheriff Brian Burnett explains Foreman’s new job and what he’ll be doing the next couple of months: