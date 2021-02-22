BULRUSHES CATCH FIRE ON ROSES LAKE

An early morning fire on Roses Lake had Manson Fire District 5 in action battling bulrushes that surround the perimeter of the lake. The reed like plants die off and dry out each year and are extremely flammable. The fire was contained and no buildings were lost in the fire. No determination on the cause of the fire has been announced, though speculation that a recent orchard burn in the area could have potentially re-ignited or sparked the blaze.