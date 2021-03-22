[3/22/21] BRUSH FIRE PUTS NEW EQUIPMENT TO THE TEST
Just after 3 PM on Sunday, Chelan Fire and Rescue and Chelan County Fire District #5 were dispatched to a Brush Fire on Little Butte Ranch Rd. 20 mph wind gusts caused an ember from a smoldering burn pile to catch the nearby sage and grass on fire. A second alarm was called as the fire was spreading quickly in the thick pockets of sagebrush. The erratic winds eventually shifted in the opposite direction helping crews to get around the head of the fire keeping it at about 3 acres in size. This was the first significant brush fire for Chelan Fire and Rescues new Brush 74 Heavy which is a 6 wheel drive 1000 gallon brush truck with a high ground clearance allowing it to go over sagebrush and rougher terrain which proved very helpful on the call Sunday afternoon.
Photos and press release courtesy of Chief Brandon Asher