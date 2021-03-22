BRUSH FIRE PUTS NEW EQUIPMENT TO THE TEST

Just after 3 PM on Sunday, Chelan Fire and Rescue and Chelan County Fire District #5 were dispatched to a Brush Fire on Little Butte Ranch Rd. 20 mph wind gusts caused an ember from a smoldering burn pile to catch the nearby sage and grass on fire. A second alarm was called as the fire was spreading quickly in the thick pockets of sagebrush. The erratic winds eventually shifted in the opposite direction helping crews to get aroun d the head of the fire keeping it at about 3 acres in size. This was the first significant brush fire for Chelan Fire and Rescues new Brush 74 Heavy which is a 6 wheel drive 1000 gallon brush truck with a high ground clearance allowing it to go over sagebrush and rougher terrain which proved very helpful on the call Sunday afternoon.

Photos and press release courtesy of Chief Brandon Asher