Bridgeport Shooting

A Bridgeport man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris reports that deputies were dispatched to 15th Street and Douglas Avenue in Bridgeport shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of a male subject that had been shot. When they got there, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Deputies provided medical assistance until an ambulance arrived and transported him to the hospital. Due to the proximity of the shooting to the Bridgeport school, deputies requested the school lock down. The students were released once the deputies determined the area was safe.

It is believed the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no immediate risk to the community, although the investigation continues. The sheriff’s office had help from Brewster Police, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, the state Fish and Game Department, and the State Patrol.