Brewster Child Care Facility Gets State Money

A child care facility in Brewster is in for some money from the state to offer early childhood education to children from low income families. Happy Faces Daycare is one of 69 projects in the state to share more than 43 million dollars in grants from the State Department of Commerce and from the Department of Children Youth and Families. Matt Mazur-Hart is the program director of the the Early Learning Facilities Program:

Mazur-Hart says one of the priorities the state looks at is the availability of early learning options in underserved and rural areas and low income neighborhoods. And the Happy Faces Daycare project fits right in:

The Happy Faces project is one of only two awarded money in North Central Washington, the other one more than 300-thousand dollars going to Colleen’s Childcare in Nespelem.