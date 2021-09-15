Brewster Boys & Girls Clubs Golf Tournament

Monday was a busy day of golf at Gamble Sands Golf Resort, as about 95 people turned out for the sixth annual golf tournament to benefit the Brewster Boys and Girls Club. Which provides school-age kids with activities for after school and other times. It is a busy club, as explained by Club founder and board member Jon Wyss:

And Wyss says they’d like to expand to other areas as well:

The golf tournament is the biggest moneymaking event for the Club, which is sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County, which sponsors 24 clubs in Washington and Oregon.