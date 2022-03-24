Box Canyon Trail Planned

The U.S. Forest Service is planning a new trail on the South shore of Lake Chelan, the Box Canyon Trail. Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir says it sounds like a beauty:

On another note, Grover-Weir says it’s still too early for spring hikes, although her office is getting a lot of calls about it. As we’ve mentioned, springtime driving access is still very limited because there’s still a lot of snow up in the hills, and while the trails are frozen in the morning, they get soft in the afternoon and cars get stuck in the mud. So she says, cool your heels for about another month or so, and it should be time then.