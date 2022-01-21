Bob Bugert To Retire From County Commission

Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert has announced he will not seek re-election come November.

The commissioner for Chelan County District 2, Bugert plans to retire when his term ends at the end of the year and devote his time to volunteering with several non-profit organizations in the community.

“With the filing date approaching in May, I want to get the word out now, to give ample time for those people who may be interested in running for this office” Bugert said. “Serving as a county commissioner affords people the opportunity to have a big impact on their community.”

Bugert’s professional career has included stints as chairman or president of nearly 10 statewide or region-wide non-profits on issues ranging from transportation to housing to climate change. In his time as a county commissioner, he has been especially passionate about natural resources and community-building issues.

Bugert was elected in November 2017; he called being a commissioner an enriching and rewarding experience, saying he’s been impressed with what he called the inherent goodness of the people of this county and with the dedication and professionalism of the staff of Chelan County.