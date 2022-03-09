Boater Education And Marine Patrol

Did it seem a bit safer on the lake last year? There were a few accidents, but overall it seemed safer. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Lawrence said on yesterday’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program with Jeff Conwell that boater education is the key:

And speaking of watercraft on the lake, Lawrence says you’ll likely see some new equipment this summer:

Lawrence says they’re planning to spend a couple of days training with a certified deputy next month to get the marine patrol up and running again.