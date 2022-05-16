Bird Flu In Okanogan County

The bird flu that has been responsible for the deaths of millions of poultry and wild birds across the country has hit North Central Washington. A non-commercial backyard flock of birds in Okanogan County was confirmed to have the flu on Thursday. Amber Betts with the Washington State Department of Agriculture:

Betts says the investigation continues, but the word has gone out to other flock owners in the area to be aware and conscious:

And what symptoms should flock owners be looking for?

There is no immediate public health concern, although WSDA reminds that the meat from both wild game birds and domestic poultry should be thoroughly cooked.