Big State Grant For Community Center Project

A big boost for the Community Center at Lake Chelan, courtesy of the state. 12TH District State Representative Mike Steele on the grant coming to the Seven Acres Foundation:

As for that process, Steele says it was quite involved – and lengthy:

So what does the 2.5-million dollar grant mean to the Community Center project? Seven Acres Foundation President Ben Williams says quite a lot:

As for what’s ahead for the construction of the Community Center, Williams says the next step is getting permits for the infrastructure and utilities; depending on when the steel arrives, Williams says construction could get underway late summer, or early fall. Fundraising also plays a role, and donations are still encouraged, go to www.sevenacresfoundation.org.